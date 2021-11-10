How Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp will make history in 49ers vs. Rams

How Deebo, Kupp will make history when 49ers face Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams comes with a long list of storylines. The two are NFC West rivals who have had much different seasons. Kyle Shanahan vs. Sean McVay will be widely discussed, no matter how badly McVay has outcoached Shanahan this season. There of course will be the QB talk of Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford, two quarterbacks with much different styles of play.

There also should be lots of talk on two star receivers.

When the 49ers and Rams battle at Levi's Stadium, the two best receivers in the NFL this season will be on the field. They'll be making history, too. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp will represent the first matchup involving two players averaging at least 110 receiving yards per game in Week 7 or later in NFL history.

Kupp has led a dominant Rams offense with the most receiving yards in the NFL thus far. He also has played one more game than Samuel, who dealt with a calf injury last week.

Going into this week's slate of games, Kupp has 74 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. He's averaging 113.2 yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch. Kupp also has been targeted 22 more times than Samuel.

The 49ers' star receiver has 49 receptions for 882 yards and four TDs in eight games. He's averaging 110.3 yards per game and 18.0 yards per catch.

Samuel and Kupp are sure to be two major keys to their team's success come this Monday night.

