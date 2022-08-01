Deebo Samuel contract: Only 5 WRs in NFL have higher average annual

The 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel finally came to an agreement on a contract extension. Samuel is set to sign a three-year deal worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed.

It’s been an offseason full of high-dollar contracts for wide receivers with 11 players signing new pacts that will pay them north of $20 million annually.

Samuel’s $58.1 million guaranteed is the second-highest ever guaranteed to a wide receiver. Only Seattle’s DK Metcalf at. $58.2 is higher.

Speculation about the numbers on Samuel’s deal was intriguing because of his added value as a runner. Even before taking on RB duties the way he did in the second half of last year he was uniquely impactful on plays that got him the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage. That added value wound up pushing the average annual value of his contract ahead of all but five receivers.

Here are the WRs in the NFL making more than $24 million annually:

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

AAV: $24.5 million

Guaranteed: $58.1 million

AJ Brown, Eagles

AAV: $25 million

Guaranteed: $56.4 million

Cooper Kupp, Rams

AAV: $26.7 million

Guaranteed: $35 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

AAV: $27.25 million

Guaranteed: $42.75 million

Davante Adams, Raiders

AAV: $28 million

Guaranteed: $22.75 million

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

AAV: $30 million

Guaranteed: $52.535 million

