Deebo Samuel contract: Only 5 WRs in NFL have higher average annual
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deebo SamuelLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DK MetcalfLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cooper KuppLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DeAndre HopkinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel finally came to an agreement on a contract extension. Samuel is set to sign a three-year deal worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed.
It’s been an offseason full of high-dollar contracts for wide receivers with 11 players signing new pacts that will pay them north of $20 million annually.
Samuel’s $58.1 million guaranteed is the second-highest ever guaranteed to a wide receiver. Only Seattle’s DK Metcalf at. $58.2 is higher.
Speculation about the numbers on Samuel’s deal was intriguing because of his added value as a runner. Even before taking on RB duties the way he did in the second half of last year he was uniquely impactful on plays that got him the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage. That added value wound up pushing the average annual value of his contract ahead of all but five receivers.
Here are the WRs in the NFL making more than $24 million annually:
Deebo Samuel, 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
AAV: $24.5 million
Guaranteed: $58.1 million
AJ Brown, Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
AAV: $25 million
Guaranteed: $56.4 million
Cooper Kupp, Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
AAV: $26.7 million
Guaranteed: $35 million
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
AAV: $27.25 million
Guaranteed: $42.75 million
Davante Adams, Raiders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
AAV: $28 million
Guaranteed: $22.75 million
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
AAV: $30 million
Guaranteed: $52.535 million
1
1
1
1
1
1