Deebo Samuel contract, Jimmy Garoppolo, replacing Alex Mack and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals. What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories about the Niners from the last week for Cardinals fans to know about.

Jimmy Garoppolo excused, Deebo Samuel attends mandatory minicamp

The 49ers held their mandatory minicamp this past week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was excused as he continues to rehab his shoulder after surgery and as the team seeks a potential trade for him.

That was expected.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been away from the team as he seeks a new contract, did attend minicamp.

Trent Williams wishes Aaron Donald had retired

Some of the big news in the NFC West was the huge contract extension Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joked that, attending Rams head coach Sean McVay’s wedding, he tried to convince Donald to retire.

After Donald’s deal was announced, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said he wished that Donald had retired, although he believes Donald deserves the contract.

Cardinals fans understand the feeling.

49ers appear to have frontrunner in replacing Alex Mack

The 49ers must find a new starting center, as Alex Mack announced his retirement. It is still in the offseason, but it appears that Jake Bredel is the favorite to replace him in the starting lineup.

Deebo Samuel doesn't want to have RB role

One of the reasons why receiver Deebo Samuel was so great last season for the Niners was his ability to make plays in the running game. He had 365 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.

He had 59 total carries in the regular season. He had 33 in three games in the postseason.

As he seeks a contract extension, one thing that is holding things up is that he doesn’t want to be used as a running back moving forward. We will see if this ultimately keeps a deal from being made.

49ers WRs labeled 'elite' by PFF

The Arizona Cardinals’ receiving corps was ranked 16th in the league by PFF. The 49ers’ group was much higher. PFF ranked them sixth in the league, including them in the elite category.

