Deebo Samuel contract extension details: What 49ers gave star receiver

Deebo's lucrative contract details include rushing incentives originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a massive contract extension on Sunday, and now details of the deal have emerged.

San Francisco’s star wide receiver inked his new, three-year contract on Monday before training camp practice and was on the field with his teammates shortly after.

Clearly happy to be back in the building with a new contract, Samuel celebrated by flashing a little bit of cash.

Samuel’s extension includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per Over the Cap, and by April 1, 2023, $58.17 million of the deal will be guaranteed.

In all, it’s a $71.55 million extension with a maximum value of $73.5 million and $23.85 million APY (average per year).

Samuel’s contract includes more fully guaranteed money at signing than Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s extension ($30 million) and wideout Davante Adams’ new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders ($22.75 million).

And here's how Samuel’s huge contract extension will impact the 49ers' cap space, with the final void year used as a way to keep his early cap hits low:

2022: $6.67M

2023: $9.14M

2024: $29.03M

2025: $24.66M

2026: $7.11M (void)

There are no stipulations included in the contract regarding how the 49ers can use Samuel on the field, after much speculation this offseason over his usage as a “wide back.”

In fact, the deal also includes annual incentives of $650,000, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, which Samuel will receive for each year he has 380 or more rushing yards.

Samuel can also earn an extra $150,000 if he scores three rushing touchdowns in any one season, per Schefter, and the rushing incentives max out at $1.95 million over the life of his new contract.

For reference, Samuel had 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the 2021 regular season. He added another 137 rushing yards and one more touchdown on the ground in the postseason.

And unless Samuel is cut by the 49ers after the end of the season, the 26-year-old stands to go from making $4.2 million this season under his original rookie contract to the fully-guaranteed $58.17 million.

Fans wanted the 49ers’ front office to pay Samuel, and indeed they did.

