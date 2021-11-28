Deebo Samuel continues his impressive stretch of play on the ground

Do not look now, but one of the best running backs at the moment in the NFL might just be listed as a wide receiver on the depth chart.

Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers has carved out a role in the backfield for Kyle Shanahan’s ground attack, and against the Minnesota Vikings today he is building on what he displayed a few weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams. As the third quarter winds to a close out on the west coast, Samuel has five carries for the 49ers for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns, averaging over 14 yards per attempt.

Samuel’s first touchdown run of the day came late in the first quarter, with 49ers facing a 1st and 10 on the Minnesota 20-yard line. Samuel aligns next to Jimmy Garoppolo in the backfield, and takes a handoff aiming for the left edge:

One of the things that Shanahan’s does so well in the run game is create extra gaps, and this play is a prime example, Running back Jeff Wilson comes in motion prior to the snap, and then fullback Kyle Juszczyk leads Samuel to the right side. The pairing of Wilson and Juszczyk helps to create extra gaps that the Vikings have to account for in their run fits.

Beyond that, however, is how Samuel executes his end of the bargain. He reads the blocking well as he gets to the edge, and manages to turn the corner with a full head of steam. Samuel then finishes the run with power, barreling through a defender and into the end zone.

His best run of the day — so far — is this huge 49-yard burst in the second half:

Pro tip: Just give Deebo Samuel the ball. #FTTB 📺: #MINvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/rt9OfDf5k3 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

This play is blocked like a “pin and pull” design on the right side. Juszczyk and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk execute down blocks, which allows for a pair of pullers to get in front of Samuel in Wilson and right tackle Tom Compton. Again, Samuel reads his blocking well, but shows off some burst as he gets into the open field.

He would finish off that drive with his second touchdown, a run to the left edge with running back Elijah Mitchell leading the way:

One of a kind. Deebo's second rushing TD of the day! @19problemz 📺: #MINvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/u8kpTWgotB — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

Samuel’s ability on the ground is forcing defenses to make some difficult decisions pre-snap. Do they treat him as a running back and go heavy? Do they treat him like a wide receiver and go light? Either way, the 49ers can find ways to make the defense wrong, thanks to Samuel’s versatile skill-set, and Shanahan’s designs in the run game.