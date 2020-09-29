The 49ers have been losing players left and right, but they’re getting closer to getting a key one back.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers expect wide receiver Deebo Samuel to resume practicing Wednesday as he tries to come back from this summer’s broken foot.

“He’s been champing at the bit to get back,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know he’s really made a lot of progress here in the last 14 days. I know he’s pumped to practice. I know he’s pumped to play.”

Samuel had surgery in June, after suffering a Jones fracture in his left foot while working out with teammates in Tennessee. There was initially some hope he’d be ready for the opener, but a setback landed him on IR, and he’s eligible to return this week. But before that happens, they want to see how he responds to a few days of practice.

“We’ll see how he is,” Shanahan said. “I know he conditioned right. I know he’s healthy. I know he’s feeling good.

“But Wednesday will be his first time at football practice since Super Bowl week of last year. So we have to take that into account, also. We’ll see how he goes in these three days, then we’ll evaluate that at the end of the week.”

Samuel quickly established himself as a threat last year, with 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns, and another 159 rushing yards and three scores, and their offense could use that kind of boost.

Deebo Samuel coming back to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk