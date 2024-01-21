Deebo Samuel cleared to return after being evaluated for head injury

Trailing by three points to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Deebo Samuel gave Kyle Shanahan’s offense a spark on the San Francisco 49ers’ first offensive possession of the game.

Samuel broke off a 15-yard gain after catching a short pass from Brock Purdy. After tacking on another catch, Sameul exited the game after appearing to suffer an injury. Samuel quickly entered the blue medical tent on the sideline.

After being evaluated for a head injury, Samuel was initially listed as questionable to return against the Packers but was quickly cleared to return to the game.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

Update: WR Deebo Samuel has been cleared to return. https://t.co/BJ3QMax6Y2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2024

