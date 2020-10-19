Deebo Samuel claps back at Aaron Donald after 'who's that?' comment

Deebo claps back at Donald after 'who's that?' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Opposing defenses know exactly who Deebo Samuel is and where he lines up, no matter what Aaron Donald says.

When asked about game planning for Samuel after the 49ers beat the Rams 24-16 on Sunday night, Donald responded with "Who?" and "Who's that?" Samuel, who put on a show in the win, certainly took exception to that.

Deebo responds to video on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKOsbvuHN9 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 19, 2020

Samuel finished with six receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown in the win while Donald was held to just two tackles and one QB hit. Samuel had 97 yards after the catch and showed off his versatility in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He also gave the 49ers an early lead right on San Francisco's opening drive.

Deebo takes it in for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/IUgv2vVcOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 19, 2020

Samuel now is a perfect 3-0 against the Rams in his two-year career. He also has 13 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, as well as five carries for 23 yards and one TD, against the NFC West rivals.

Donald might be the best defensive player in the NFL right now, but Samuel got the last laugh and the defensive tackle certainly knows who this dynamic receiver is.

