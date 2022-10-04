Deebo Samuel: 'We came out with a little more aggression'
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
It’s no surprise that the Dolphins already have ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Week Five, due to the concussion he suffered last Thursday night in Cincinnati. Even though, in theory, Tua could receive all appropriate clearances before Sunday, there’s no way the team should let him back on the field until there is no [more]
Check out some of the top former Alabama players from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Not only was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel living that dream, but things could not have started better with Miami winning its first three games.
The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win. Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 Monday night. ''We knew it would be an ice-bag game,'' Hufanga said.
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' defense were dominant in the team's Week 4 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.