49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been working out with teammates like Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville recently, but it looks like he won’t be able to join the team on the field when they get to training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Samuel broke his foot during Tuesday’s workout session. He is set to have surgery on Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson.

Per the report, Samuel suffered a Jones fracture and is expected to recover in 12-16 weeks. That timeline stretches into the early weeks of the regular season, so it would seem likely that Samuel won’t be on the field when the defending NFC champs host the Cardinals in Week One.

Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards, ran 14 times for 159 yards and scored six overall touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. He had 10 catches for 127 yards and six carries for 102 yards in the postseason.

Deebo Samuel broke his foot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk