Deebo Samuel believes 49ers can 'minimize' errors to win sixth Super Bowl

Where Deebo believes 49ers can improve to win sixth Super Bowl

The 49ers have felt heartbreak in two of the last three NFL seasons. San Francisco knows what it takes to get to the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, but has failed to win the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In 2020, San Francisco lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then the 49ers were a game away from reaching another Super Bowl but fell in the 2022 NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams.

While speaking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Maurice Jones-Drew at 49ers camp on Monday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel preached the basics that will allow San Francisco to come out on top rather than on the losing end.

"It comes to one play can mess up a whole game," Samuel said about what he believes can get the 49ers over the hump in championship games. "So we try to minimize those.

"We know we kind of fell one play short from going to the Super Bowl and one play short from winning the Super Bowl. So we just got to minimize the mistakes and just go out there and play and do what we do."

The 49ers also are making a switch at quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. In both of those high-stakes games that resulted in a loss, Jimmy Garoppolo was under center, but now the job belongs to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

With Lance now the leader, the 49ers believe that perhaps their luck can change in these situations, and that the former North Dakota State product can bring a different element that sees them victorious and helps them win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl.

