Deebo Samuel back at practice, questionable for Sunday

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be back in the 49ers lineup on Sunday.

Samuel missed last week’s loss to Seattle and the first two practices of the week with a groin injury, but he practiced on Friday and has been listed as questionable to face the Bengals this weekend. Samuel didn’t provide much of a hint about which side of the questionable fence he thinks he will wind up on come Sunday.

“Feeling kinda good. Been working all week long, playing day by day and that’s what we’ll continue to do to Sunday,” Samuel said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson didn’t practice on Friday for personal reasons and won’t travel with the team to Cincinnati. He’s listed as questionable as he could still travel on his own before the game.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), running back Trenton Cannon (concussion), and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) have been ruled out.

