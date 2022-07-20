Deebo Samuel back in Bay Area 1 week before training camp

(via @19problemz/Instagram)

There was more good news on the Deebo Samuel front via the wide receiver’s Instagram feed Tuesday. Samuel posted a story on Instagram from the arrival gate at San Francisco International Airport. The 49ers report for camp Tuesday, July 26.

Samuel still doesn’t have a long-term contract worked out, and his arrival in the Bay doesn’t necessarily guarantee he’s heading to Santa Clara for training camp. Nor does it guarantee he’s going to hammer out a contract.

However, the fact he’s in the Bay Area seven days before camp is definitely encouraging. He stands to lose money if he starts missing camp days so it would behoove him to at least show up and participate on a limited basis the way he did for mandatory minicamp.

This is the time the 49ers like to get their long-term contracts done though so the date of Samuel’s arrival in San Francisco isn’t insignificant. It at least points toward things moving in the right direction. With a slew of other things indicating that the frost between Samuel and the 49ers is thawing, it’s hard not to view his presence in the Bay Area as a positive for the club.