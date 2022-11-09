Deebo Samuel back at 49ers practice as team prepares to face Chargers

Deebo returns to practice as 49ers prepare to face Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel leads a group of impactful players the 49ers expect to get back on the field Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Samuel sat out the 49ers' Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. He was back on the practice field Wednesday for the team's first full practice ahead of their Week 10 game.

He ranks second on the team in both rushing and receiving. Samuel has 24 carries for 138 yards and one touchdown on the ground, while catching 32 passes for 387 yards and two TDs as a receiver.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and receiver Jauan Jennings also returned to practice. Juszczyk underwent surgery to insert six screws into the fractured ring finger on his right hand after sustaining his injury in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jennings sat out the 49ers' game before the bye against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. He has 14 catches for 180 yards.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead did not practice on Wednesday, as he continues to be sidelined with foot and ankle injuries. Also, defensive end Samson Ebukam will not practice due to quadriceps and Achilles injuries.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) were scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday.

The 49ers on Monday opened the practice windows for running back Elijah Mitchell, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Each player sustained a non-surgical knee injury to his medial-collateral ligament. Mitchell told NBC Sports Bay Area that he expects to play Sunday night. He would be an option for the 49ers to use in the backfield, along with new starter Christian McCaffrey.

