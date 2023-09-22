Deebo Samuel avoids rib injury, just sore

49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. The team initially feared a rib injury, but Samuel said after the game he just had the wind knocked out of him.

Samuel returned to the game and scored a 27-yard touchdown, but he did undergo medical exams to confirm his ribs were not injured.

"No break," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "Pretty sore today, so he'll be day-to-day."

The 49ers get a mini-bye week before their next game on Oct. 1 against the Cardinals, giving Samuel extra time to heal.

Samuel made six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Through three games, he has 17 receptions for 247 yards with one touchdown plus eight carries for 48 yards with a score.

Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw came out of Thursday's game with low-ankle sprains.