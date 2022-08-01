Deebo Samuel agrees to three-year, $73.5 million deal with San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel has reached an agreement on a three-year extension with the team.

The deal is worth $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon and Mike Jones. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Samuel is the latest wide receiver from the class of 2019 to get their payday. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension. Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million extension with the Washington Commanders back in June, while A.J. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles following a draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans.

Drafted 36th overall by the 49ers in 2019, Samuel took on his biggest role within the offense during the 2021 season. On top of seeing 121 targets for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, Samuel also was more involved in the run game than ever. His 59 rushing attempts were the third-most on San Francisco's roster in 2021, earning Samuel his first All-Pro designation. Last season, Samuel finished 10th in rushing touchdowns while also leading the NFL in yards per reception.

The extension puts an end to a tumultuous relationship between Samuel and the 49ers. Samuel requested a trade in April, citing compensation for his extensive use in San Francisco's offense. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the deal was "not easy" to complete, with both sides "totally rebuilding the relationship."

Contributing: Tyler Dragon, Mike Jones

