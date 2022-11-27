Deebo Samuel active for 49ers vs. Saints

The 49ers will have their full complement of offensive weapons against the Saints after wide receiver Deebo Samuel was not listed among their inactives for Week 12.

Samuel dealt with a hamstring injury that limited throughout the week of practice. The team officially listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium, but he will suit up.

Here’s who won’t play for San Francisco:

DT Arik Armstead (ankle, foot)

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Nick Zakelj

LB Curtis Robinson

TE Tyler Kroft

Armstead made his return to practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. He was officially ruled out Sunday, but that was a step forward for a player who’d been ruled out Friday in six consecutive games.

