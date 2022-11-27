Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be on hand as the 49ers try to improve to 7-4 on Sunday.

Samuel is active against the Saints despite having a hamstring injury that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. He will not have to deal with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is missing his seventh straight game with an abdomen injury.

Defensive end Cam Jordan is back for the Saints after missing last Sunday with an eye injury. Linebacker Pete Werner, defensive end Payton Turner, safety JT Gray, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, and guard Lewis Kidd are inactive for the Saints.

49ers Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is out again with foot and ankle injuries. He hasn’t played since Week Four and the team listed him as doubtful.

Running back Ty Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, and linebacker Curtis Robinson are also out for the Niners.

Deebo Samuel active for 49ers, Marson Lattimore inactive for Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk