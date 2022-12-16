Deebo Samuel absolutely loved George Kittle's moves on TD vs. Seahawks

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Deebo absolutely loved Kittle's moves on TD vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel was a member of the Faithful on Thursday night, and much like 49ers fans everywhere, the wide receiver loved what he saw from George Kittle against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Kittle caught a 54-yard touchdown pass on the 49ers' first drive of the second half, and the moves the tight end put on the Seahawks' defense caught the attention of Samuel, who posted his reaction on his Instagram story.

That score was Kittle's second of the game, as he caught a 28-yard TD pass from rookie Brock Purdy in the first quarter.

Samuel is out for the next few weeks after spraining his MCL and ankle in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. San Francisco is hopeful the All-Pro receiver can return before the end of the regular season.

Without Samuel, the 49ers need other players to step up, and Kittle did just that Thursday night, much to the delight of his injured teammate.