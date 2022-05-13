Deebo Samuel, 49ers resolution 'matter of time,' Fred Warner believes

Why Warner expects Deebo, 49ers to eventually strike deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner appears confident that 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel will be on the roster next season.

After the star wide receiver reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco, the organization has been working hard behind the scenes to resolve whatever issue has strained the relationship.

The 49ers' All-Pro linebacker joined NFL Media's Tom Pelissero in a Twitter Space conversation on Friday where he was asked about Samuel and if he is confident that the do-it-all receiver will be on the roster this season.

"Here's what I'm going to say about that," Warner said. "I know that this team knows its value in Deebo Samuel. I know that Deebo loves the team that he plays for. I know the type of teammate, the type of player he is in that locker room, the amount of love that we have for him, he has for us.

"So, I think it's just a matter of time before something gets done. I'm here for him, and I know we all care a lot about him over here in this building and ya, that's all I got to say about it."

Everyone from Warner to general manager John Lynch to defensive lineman Arik Armstead all appear confident that Samuel will play for the 49ers this season.

It remains unclear what is at the root of Samuel's displeasure with the organization, but all signs appear to point to the two sides eventually working something out.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast