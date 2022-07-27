Deebo Samuel, 49ers ramping up contract extension talks in training camp

Shanahan had 'good talk' with Deebo as contract talks ramp up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are working diligently to get an extension done with Deebo Samuel.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke prior to the first practice of training camp and shared that general manager John Lynch and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe have been ramping up talks with Samuel’s representation Tory Dandy.

“I just had a good talk with Deebo,” Shanahan said. “We all know there is a lot going on with Deebo right now with his representation in Tory, with Paraag and John, they are talking non-stop right now. We will see what happens.”

Without a contract extension in place there is no reason for Samuel to risk injury by participating in team drills on the field. The “wide-back” will instead work on his conditioning while on the side field as he did during mandatory minicamp in June.

“He’s going to go out there and condition on the side and we will see where he is at,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully we can figure something out soon but we are in a good place for today.”

Instead of holding out the First Team All-Pro will “hold-in” in order to not incur any financial penalties according to the collective bargaining agreement.

One thing that the two sides are not in conflict over is how the versatile receiver will be used on the field. On Tuesday, the head coach shared that they are on the same page as Samuel in regards to how he will be used going forward.

“Yeah, I had a real good discussion with him,” Shanahan said. “We're on the exact same page on it.”



Until an extension is inked, Samuel will continue to work out with the team medical and training staff to prepare for the season to come. Neither the head coach or anyone else in the building is concerned that Samuel will be right up to speed when necessary.

