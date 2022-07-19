Deebo Samuel, 49ers could be nearing contract extension, trainer hints

Could viral video from Deebo's trainer hint at 49ers extension? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers set to report to training camp next Tuesday, Deebo Samuel is still waiting for a new contract.

There’s a chance he might not have to wait too much longer.

On Tuesday, Samuel’s trainer posted a video to Instagram from a workout with the star receiver and said, “He about to get paid.”

It's possible that could be a sign things are moving closer to Samuel agreeing to a long-term deal with San Francisco.

Samuel, entering the season on the final year of his rookie deal, made noise in the offseason by reportedly requesting a trade from the 49ers. But the possibility of San Francisco sending the "wide-back" away in a trade significantly decreased after he wasn't moved during the NFL draft.

"I’d be a fool to trade him,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said during the annual Dwight Clark Legacy Series in June.

As Lynch knows, Samuel's 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns last season would be difficult to replace, especially as second-year quarterback Trey Lance takes over under center. But if the sweaty video from Samuel's trainer is any indication, both sides just might be happy with a new deal soon.

