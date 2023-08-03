Deebo: If we can run the ball on this 49ers' defense, 'we can run it on anybody.'
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel: If we can run the ball on this San Francisco 49ers' defense, 'we can run it on anybody.'
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel: If we can run the ball on this San Francisco 49ers' defense, 'we can run it on anybody.'
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
It might be wise for Deebo to come up with a response, because he can't hang up the phone on people talking to him in person.
The NFL season is less than two months away and it's never too early to dive into the awards market.
This was the weirdest foul-tip strikeout ever.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.
Atlanta hasn't finished above .500 since 2017, but the Falcons' yearslong approach to versatility — headlined by No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson — has them feeling optimistic.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Scherzer allowed three runs in the first inning while throwing 37 pitches. Then he turned it around.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks the best wide receivers still just 25 and under.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sets some realistic expectations for the first-year class of wide receivers.
The Aces need just six more wins to set the WNBA’s regular season record.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.