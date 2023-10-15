Deebo ruled out of 49ers-Browns game with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

CLEVELAND — Deebo Samuel has been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury, taking one of the 49ers' biggest playmakers off the field Sunday.

The wide receiver was injured on the second play in the 49ers' third drive of the game against Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium when Brock Purdy scrambled to the right side for five yards. Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury on the same play but the All-Pro left tackle returned to the game. Samuel did not.

Samuel quickly was ushered into the blue injury tent where he remained for several minutes before leaving the field for the 49ers locker room.

Samuel carried the ball twice for 11 yards and was targeted once prior to the injury.

Without the versatile receiver on the field, Purdy has spread the ball around to his remaining targets with Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk as the quarterback’s top options.

Return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud also has been called upon to run the ball, carrying it twice for 23 yards in the first half.

Coach Kyle Shanahan will provide the next update on Samuel during his postgame press conference.

