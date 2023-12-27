Deebo rips Newton, Parsons for Purdy criticism after 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel doesn't play when it comes to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers' star wide receiver quickly came to his quarterback's defense after former NFL MVP Cam Newtown and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons had some things to say about Purdy.

"First of all, Cam Newtown, stop texting my phone, bro," Samuel said Wednesday on his weekly "Up & Adams Show" appearance. "You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

It wasn't the first time Newton threw shots at Purdy this season. Earlier this month, the former signal-caller labeled Purdy as a "game manager" rather than a "difference maker."

And in arguably the worst game of Purdy's young career on Sunday, which included a career-high four interceptions, Newton found the perfect opportunity to share a sly diss on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

Purdy completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 255 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in San Francisco's 33-19 Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He left the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger, so Sam Darnold entered and played the rest of the way.

After playing NFL MVP-worthy football all season, Samuel weighed in on why he believes the critics come out of nowhere when Purdy doesn't play well.

"It's the Niners. It's the effect we have on everybody," Samuel said. "Nobody wants to see us win and they al quick to point fingers when things don't go the way they're supposed to go. Everybody knows we're still the best team in the league. It's just crazy how much they try to bring him down. I mean, the guy still threw for 255.

"It's the NFL, it's going to happen. You can't control how tipped balls fly 25, 30 feet in the air and just giving guys opportunities to catch them."

Parsons also weighed in on Purdy's nightmare Christmas night.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

Of course, Parsons is a star player for the Cowboys but his football fandom doesn't end when he steps off the gridiron. His commentary continues and is amplified through his podcast.

But Samuel doesn't play when it comes to his quarterback, and hopefully, the rest of the NFL world soon will realize that.

