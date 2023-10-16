Deebo reignites Gardner-Johnson beef by roasting Lions safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The beef between 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson still hasn't found a resolution.

Samuel chirped back at Gardner-Johnson with three posts on social media Monday. One post in particular alluded to Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints, being with his third organization in as many years.

Stop making up stuff in your head!!!😂😂 — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams 😂😂 — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

Ion even know why bruh mention me…. Was bored or some — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

The exchange between the two began Sunday when Gardner-Johnson criticized Samuel for shoving a Cleveland Browns player and then -- in his opinion -- running away from the pregame scuffle before left tackle Trent Williams arrived on the scene.

Samuel saw that comment and posted the video of former Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims taking a shot at Gardner-Johnson during a game in November 2020.

Gardner-Johnson discovered that post while scrolling his feed and warned Samuel that the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Williams can't come to his rescue all the time.

Trent can’t save you when u see me … ON AND OFF THE FIELD ! Carry on 🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/uPGRTwJf90 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 16, 2023

Unfortunately, the two players can't settle their beef on the field during the regular season, as the 49ers' lone game against an NFC North foe is their upcoming "Monday Night Football" clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the 49ers and Lions could see each other in the playoffs. Both teams are running away with their divisions with matching 5-1 records.

Gardner-Johnson currently is on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, but he could return in time for the playoffs. If that happens -- and the 49ers and Lions meet in the postseason bracket -- keep your eyes on the matchup between these two players ... or at least their social media accounts.

