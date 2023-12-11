How Deebo made NFL history during 49ers' win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel accomplished something that had never been done by an NFL wide receiver during the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

With 1:58 remaining in the third quarter, Samuel recorded the 19th rushing touchdown of his professional career, the most ever by a wide receiever, breaking the NFL record of 18 set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell.

TD No. 2 for Deebo ✌️



pic.twitter.com/UgMvbBWw7K — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

Samuel's 1-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks was the fourth rushing touchdown of the 2023 season for the 49ers All-Pro wideout, marking the fourth time in five seasons that the 27-year-old has rushed for at least three touchdowns in a single campaign.

The term "wideback" was affectionately coined for Samuel and his one-of-a-kind rushing ability during an unprecedented All-Pro campaign in 2021 when the 49ers star recorded eight touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

After recording only one touchdown through the first nine games of the 2023 season, Samuel has erupted for five total touchdowns over the last two weeks, helping the 49ers secure double-digit wins in back-to-back contests.



