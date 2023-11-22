Deebo drops great one-liner about 49ers QB Brock Purdy's arm strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Once again, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy proved doubters wrong in the 49ers' latest win.

The second-year quarterback displayed his arm strength in San Francisco's 27-14 rout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, shutting down the notion about his lack of arm strength or ability to throw the deep ball.

Deebo Samuel might have an idea of why Purdy is looking stronger out on the field.

"It looks like my man been lifting a little bit of weights," Samuel said. "He's getting a little stronger and it looks pretty good coming off his arm.

"I wouldn't say it's too hard of a ball. He got a little touch, a little strength behind it now."

Purdy's "pretty good" arm strength earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his showing in the Week 11 victory after putting on a perfect performance at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 21 of 25 passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and registered a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

One of those was a 76-yard touchdown pass to 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- the longest throw of Purdy's career.

The No. 262 pick -- the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft -- currently leads the league with a passer rating of 115.1.

One of the top concerns surrounding Purdy coming out of college and even early in his professional career has been his arm strength. He's not a flashy quarterback with jaw-dropping arm talent like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. But he does just enough every game and finds a way to win.

"I do believe from game one until now, I think Brock's arm has continually gotten stronger," 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show (h/t 49ers Webzone). "Maybe the bye week allowed it to rest a little, and he came back with a little extra juice. But really, it's about taking it to the right place. He's got all the arm strength you ever need. He throws it so accurately. He makes such good decisions, and he's just playing the position extremely well right now. We got to keep that going.

"He's got all the arm strength you'll ever need," Lynch said. "Is it stronger than where it was last year? I don't know, but it's looking really good right now, as evidenced by the perfect passer rating, all those things. And most importantly, he led us to a win. And Brock, he's so mature, and quickly after that game, was already talking about Seattle in the locker room. So he understands. He's a tremendous [leader]."

