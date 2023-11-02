Deebo details phone call with Chase Young after ‘crazy' 49ers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite many players being away on their bye week, one of the 49ers' team captains was able to weigh in on San Francisco's recent acquisition of defensive end Chase Young.

During his weekly appearance on the "Up & Adams show," Deebo Samuel explained his excitement surrounding the 49ers' splash move for Young ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

"It's just crazy all the guys that we got on the D-line, and just to add him, and it's such an impact he's had on his career this far, for him to be a part of the team is kind of amazing," Samuel told Adams. "You know we already got good guys out there on the D-line right now. Just to add him is like an extra little up that I think we need."

When Adams asked if Samuel had spoken to his new teammate since the trade, the 49ers' star wide receiver shared details of a phone call with Young immediately after hearing about the transaction.

"Yeah, I actually called him after I got the news because I was out there on the field working out," Samuel said. "I was like, 'Bro, you ready to come out here,' he was like, 'Man, I was just on the massage table and to just get a call that I'm going to the Niners, s--t I'm ready to go!'

Young is now reunited on the 49ers' defensive line with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa after the pair were selected No. 2 overall in consecutive NFL Drafts in 2019 and 2020.



The formidable duo has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks during the 2023 NFL season, with Bosa's 41 pressures and Young's 40 pressures ranking fourth and fifth in the league, respectively, per Next Gen Stats.

Young has recorded five sacks in seven games this season and will get his first chance to add to that tally as a 49er when San Francisco travels to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 10 clash.



