Dee Williams declares for 2024 NFL draft

Senior defensive back, returner and wide receiver Dee Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Wednesday.

“I am grateful to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL draft,” Williams announced.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Williams appeared in 22 games for the Vols from 2022-23. He recorded seven tackles, one forced fumble, two receptions, 10 receiving yards, 35 punt returns, 540 punt return yards, two punt return touchdowns, 13 kick returns and 274 kick return yards.

Williams transferred to Tennessee from East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi.

The 2024 NFL draft will take place April 25-27 around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

