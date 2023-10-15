Dee Williams changed Tennessee football vs. Texas A&M. Is offense next?

Jaylen Wright is well-versed in what to do when Dee Williams could get the ball in his hands.

The Tennessee football running back is watching closely, tracking the ball in the air and eying Williams waiting for it with the expectation of something great to come. His teammates are doing the same.

"Dee is just very electric when the ball is his hands," Wright said. "I think that is a big reason why he is on the offensive side now."

Williams had two of the most significant snaps of Tennessee's 20-13 win against Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The senior is angling for more: He doesn't want to be confined to special teams and is zipping toward an offensive role for the No. 19 Vols (5-1, 2-1) before they face Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Is Tennessee football going to use Dee Williams on offense?

Williams went through offensive warmups with the Vols on Saturday, running through routines with the wide receivers. He confirmed afterward he has lobbied to play on offense. He added he expects he will be seen on the offensive side soon.

“When that time comes, I will be ready for it," Williams said.

Williams has proven himself to be a game-changer in two seasons at Tennessee on special teams. He posted 281 yards on 15 returns for an SEC-best 18.7 yards per return in 2022. He had 151 yards on nine returns this season. He had his second career punt return touchdown Saturday.

The Vols haven't had a consistent performer at wide receiver this season, getting flashes from sophomore Squirrel White and senior Bru McCoy before his season-ending injury. Williams has an ideal skill set as a slot receiver, but it is easy to envision the Vols getting creative to put the ball in the shifty, speedy Williams' hands. He's a prime candidate for jet sweeps, shovel passes, screens and anything else coach Josh Heupel can dream up.

Williams was recruited as a cornerback but has played sparingly on defense. Instead, it appears the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Williams will affect the other two phases of the game.

“Anytime Dee has the ball in his hands, I am expecting a touchdown," linebacker Aaron Beasley said.

How Dee Williams lifted Tennessee football vs. Texas A&M

Williams wasn't worried he cross the goal line while downing a punt in the third quarter. Still, he checked his feet and felt good. The official marked it down at the 1-yard line. Four plays later, Williams field a punt at the 39 and skirted free for a punt return touchdown.

"Dee and the punt return changed the game," Heupel said. "It was awesome to see those guys make the play that makes the difference in the football game.”

Tennessee trailed 10-7 at halftime and turned in two short drives early in the third quarter. Punter Jackson Ross trotted out after the second and placed a punt over the head of the returner. Williams eyed it and caught it at the 1-yard line, his toes inches outside the end zone. He said he "thought why not make a play on it?"

The Vols walled off any advance from the Aggies, forcing a punt from the 1. Williams fielded the short punt and scored, putting Tennessee ahead for good with one of its two touchdowns.

ADAMS: Tennessee football proved its toughness while winning the hard way for Josh Heupel

"It just gave us another boost of confidence," Wright said.

Williams might be doing more of that soon, but in a new way.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dee Williams beats Texas A&M, ready for Tennessee football offense