Dee Ford unlikely to play Sunday night

49ers defensive end Dee Ford strained his right hamstring against the Cardinals and is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Ford, who had no stats Sunday in 21 snaps, ranks third on the team with 6.5 sacks.

“Any time you have a hamstring strain, there is concern it could be a couple of weeks,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

The 49ers hope tight end George Kittle can return this week. Kittle has missed two games with knee and ankle issues.

“I know it was enough to keep most people out for some time, which is has for George,” Shanahan said. “He’s missed two games now, and I know it will go down to the wire again this week. But hoping this week will be different.”

Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quadriceps) are uncertain for practice Wednesday, Shanahan said. Gould has missed two games, while Breida sat out Sunday’s game.

The practice availability for receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) on Wednesday also remains up in the air.