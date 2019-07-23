What Dee Ford thinks is 'most important' for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019

Dee Ford can relate to Jimmy Garoppolo.

The edge rusher, who signed with the 49ers as a free agent this offseason, entered last year coming off of a back injury that cut short his 2017 season. Ford's injury required surgery, and his surgeon feared that Ford would not be able to walk again. But Ford worked his way back and was better than ever last season, recording a career-high 13.0 sacks with the Kansas City Chiefs and signing a monster contract after being traded to San Francisco.

Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 against Ford's Chiefs in 2018, and has recovered in time to once again enter this year's training camp as the 49ers' undisputed No. 1 QB. Because of that, Garoppolo already has taken his biggest step towards bouncing back.

"I'm happy to see Jimmy healthy because I'm [also] coming off of a serious injury," Ford said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday. "That's the most important thing that I see with Jimmy. He's healthy. He's confident."

If the 49ers are going to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, both Garoppolo and Ford are going to need to do things they have not yet done at this point in their respective careers.

Garoppolo has started just eight games with the 49ers, and has not played in more than six in a single NFL season. His performance in five starts with the 49ers in 2017 was enough for the team to reward him with a record-setting contract, but he has yet to sustain that level of play -- let alone play at all -- for more than a handful of campaigns.

Ford, meanwhile, has not recorded double-digit sacks in consecutive campaigns. The 28-year-old will be relied upon to lead a revamped defensive line and pass rush, and any drop-off from his final season in Kansas City could quickly turn a projected area of strength into one of weakness.

But Ford showed what he was capable of when he was healthy last season, and he and the 49ers will be counting on Garoppolo to do the same.

What Dee Ford thinks is 'most important' for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area