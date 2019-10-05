Dee Ford, Tevin Coleman listed as questionable

Running back Tevin Coleman returned to practice Thursday. He was limited all three practice days, and the 49ers list him as questionable for Monday night’s game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, though, is optimistic Coleman will play for the first time since injuring his ankle in the season opener.

Coleman would give the 49ers another option to go with Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Just adding another good back,” Shanahan said Saturday. “Tevin’s a good back, as everyone knows. Got him for about a half in the Tampa Bay game. Definitely being optimistic about him being ready to go on Monday. We’ll be excited to have him.”

The 49ers also hope defensive end Dee Ford can play despite his questionable status with his quadriceps injury. Ford missed practice Thursday and Friday but returned to limited work Saturday.

Ford played mostly on third downs in Week Three, getting only 16 of 53 defensive snaps against the Steelers. San Francisco had its off week last week.

“With him coming off his injury and not getting enough practice time, that’s why we’ve been smart,” Shanahan said. “I do believe he’s better right now than he was [in Week Three]. We had to do some things over the bye week that he had to recover from, so hopefully he’ll be full recovered by Monday night and can play and play a little bit more. We’re taking that day by day.”

The 49ers ruled out offensive tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot).