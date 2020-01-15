Dee Ford participates in 49ers walk-through, but held out of practice

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Dee Ford took part in the 49ers' walk-through activity and team stretch on Wednesday but was scheduled to be held out of practice to allow for more recovery time.

Tight end George Kittle was not on the field for the early portion of practice, but there was no immediate word on the reason for his absence. Coach Kyle Shanahan did not list Kittle earlier in the day as a player who would be included on the team's practice report.

Ford returned to action last week against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs and did not experience any setbacks, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"Same situation as last week," Shanahan said.

Ford played just four snaps in the final six games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He played 22 snaps in the 49ers' 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, and there appears to be little doubt he will play a significant role on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Ford registered a sack and two quarterback hits against the Vikings, but his impact on the defense goes far beyond just his statistical output.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed nine of 14 pass attempts for just 48 yards with one interception when Ford was on the field, according to Zebra Technologies. When Ford was off the field, Cousins had considerably more success, completing 12 of 15 pass attempts for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also made it through Saturday's game in good shape. In his first game since tearing his pectoral on Oct. 31, Alexander played 25 snaps. He took part in limited practice Wednesday while wearing a blue jersey to signify he is off-limited for physical contact.

49ers injury report

Did not practice

DL Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

Limited

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)

Full participation

RB Tevin Coleman (undisclosed)

RB Raheem Mostert (calf)













