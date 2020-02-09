Dee Ford not expected to have offseason knee surgery

The 49ers traded for Dee Ford after the Chiefs gave him a franchise tag and then signed him to a five-year deal to be a leading force for their pass rush, but he didn’t wind up playing as big a role as expected.

Ford notched 6.5 sacks, which was good for fourth on the team, but played just 22 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during the regular season. A hamstring injury limited him to four snaps over the final six weeks of the regular season and he dealt with knee problems after getting hurt during training camp.

While the knee remained an issue all year, General Manager John Lynch said at a press conference last week that Ford isn’t expected to have surgery this offseason.

“Not as we know right now,” Lynch said, via the Sacramento Bee. “We’ll have those conversations. But, I think Dee is in good health right now.”

The 49ers’ depth on the defensive line meant they could afford having Ford playing a smaller role than expected, but Arik Armstead is set for free agency this offseason and his departure would make Ford’s health more significant in 2020.