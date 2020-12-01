Dee Ford not expected back this season

The last we heard about Dee Ford‘s possible return, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the defensive lineman wasn’t expected to return before the team’s Week 11 bye week. That has come and gone, and two weeks later, Ford still hasn’t returned.

He apparently won’t return this season, either.

Shanahan said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, that “it’s not looking like” the 49ers will have Ford again this season.

Shanahan also said he does not expect center Weston Richburg or defensive lineman Ronald Blair to return this season. Both players had setbacks with their surgeries.

Blair’s original surgery a year ago to repair the ACL in his right knee was not successful, and he required a follow-up surgery. Richburg tore the patellar tendon in his right knee last Dec. 8.

Ford last played in the season-opening loss to the Cardinals. He initially had neck discomfort that the 49ers later called a back injury.

Ford, who also has received injections for inflammation, has a history of back issues. He had surgeries on his back in 2011 while at Auburn and in 2017 with the Chiefs.

