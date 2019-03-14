Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander acquisitions officially announced by 49ers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers have addressed the need to bolster their defense and made two of their free-agent agreements official.

The team has acquired defensive lineman Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, and signed him to a five-year deal.

They also have signed linebacker Kwon Alexander, who was previously with the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, to a four-year deal.

Ford, 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, originally was picked by the Chiefs as the 23rd overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. He recorded 30.5 sacks over his five-year career and was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl.

The 49ers have been in need of improving their pass rush, and Ford could be the missing piece. He also could help the team improve on its record-setting low turnover total in 2018.

Alexander, 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, was drafted by the Bucs in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. In 2016, he led the NFL in solo tackles with 108, and in 2017, he was selected for the Pro Bowl. He has a similar playing style as the departed Reuben Foster -- fast and hard-hitting -- and he easily will fit in lined up next to Fred Warner in Robert Saleh's 49ers defense.

Alexander was productive in his first three seasons in the league, but his fourth season was cut short after he tore his ACL.

A press conference will be held Thursday at noon PT with the players, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.