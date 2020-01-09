Dee Ford, Kentavius Street, Mike Person limited in practice

The 49ers’ practice report Wednesday was unchanged from Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), offensive guard Mike Person (neck) and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (knee) were limited.

“Dee’s coming along good,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “He’s got some things to work through this week, too, but so far so good.”

Since Week 11, Ford has played only four snaps. That came in Week 14.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) has not appeared on the injury report and looks like he’s good to go. The 49ers also could see the return of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who tore a pectoral Oct. 31.

He returned to practice last week but wasn’t cleared for contact. Alexander went through a padded practice Wednesday.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Saleh said. “I’ve got to go back and watch the tape, but watched him closely during our little tackling drill that we do before practice, just to let him get loose and get comfortable again. But he’s been building. He’s been working for this for a while. It’s going to be cool to see him out there if he can make it out there Saturday.”