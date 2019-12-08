Dee Ford re-injures hamstring; Jared Cook undergoing concussion check

The 49ers saw the return of Dee Ford from a hamstring injury to start Sunday’s game. He didn’t last long.

The defensive end missed the previous two games with his injury and was a limited participant in practice last week.

He left in the first half after aggravating the injury and is questionable to return.

The Saints currently are playing without tight end Jared Cook, who is in the locker room being checked for a concussion. He took an illegal hit from Ahkello Witherspoon on his second touchdown catch.

Witherspoon and Nick Bosa both briefly left for injuries but have returned.

The Saints have scored on their first four possessions to lead 27-14.