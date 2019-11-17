Dee Ford out with hamstring injury

49ers pass rusher Dee Ford injured his hamstring in the first half.

The 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return but now have ruled him out.

He did not have any stats.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is dealing with cramps and probable to return. The 49ers replaced Moseley with Ahkello Withersppon.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams left with a stinger in the third quarter and is questionable to return. D.J. Reed replaced him.

Receiver Deebo Samuel also is questionable to return after injuring his shoulder late in the third quarter.