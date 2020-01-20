Dee Ford on facing Chiefs: “There’s no love lost nowhere”

49ers defensive end Dee Ford nearly got here last year with the Chiefs. Traded to San Francisco in the offseason, Ford now gets to play against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

“Let’s get this right: There’s no love lost nowhere,” Ford told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s just me playing my brothers. At the end of the day, we just have to compete. But I’ve got so much love for the people in that building. And likewise, they’ve got love for me.”

Ford, of course, lined up offsides to negate a game-sealing interception for the Chiefs with 54 seconds remaining against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game a year ago. Ford had no penalties for offsides, encroachment or lining up in the neutral zone this season.

“It was a sloppy play on my end,” Ford told Bell. “I don’t have a lot of encroachment penalties. Never have. It was just sloppy but not a recurring thing.”

In the NFC Championship Game, Ford made one tackle while playing 34 snaps on defense and one on special teams Sunday against the Packers. After five seasons in Kansas City, getting close to the Super Bowl, he’s now in it against his former team.

“Special,” Ford said. “To be able to play my old team, it’s a blessing. We’re rolling deep, though.”