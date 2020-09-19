Add defensive end Dee Ford to the list of 49ers players who won’t be in the lineup against the Jets on Sunday.

Ford was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report due to a neck injury. The 49ers updated his status by ruling him out on Saturday.

Ford had three tackles while playing on 46 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Kerry Hyder should see more playing time at defensive end with Ford out of action this week.

Tight end George Kittle (knee) and cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday. The Niners also placed cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve earlier this week.

The 49ers have also promoted center Hroniss Grasu from the practice squad for Sunday. He’ll go back down after the game.

Dee Ford downgraded to out for Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk