Dee Ford active for 49ers

The 49ers only had defensive end Dee Ford on the field for four snaps after Week 11 of the regular season, but his quad and hamstring are feeling well enough for him to return on Saturday.

Ford was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but was not one of the seven players declared out for the matchup with the Vikings. The 49ers defense will also be getting safety Jaquiski Tartt and linebacker Kwon Alexander back in the lineup for their playoff opener.

Quarterback C.J. Beatherd, running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens are out for the 49ers.

The big news on the Vikings side is that wide receiver Adam Thielen is active despite a “deep laceration” on his ankle. Wide receiver Alexander Hollins, safety Jayron Kearse, defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, guard Dru Samia, tackle Oli Udoh and tackle Aviante Collins are inactive for the Vikings.