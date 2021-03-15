Dee Ford, 49ers agree to terms on restructured two-year deal

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Dee Ford played only one game for the 49ers in 2020, missing the rest of the season with a back injury.

After signing a five-year, $85.5 million contraction in 2019, Ford had an injury guarantee that would make $11.6 million fully guaranteed if he were on the roster on April 1. The 49ers could not release Ford if the edge rusher could not pass a physical.

Ford ostensibly cannot do so. Now, San Francisco and Ford have agreed to a restructured two-year deal worth $24 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Ford has played just 12 games with a pair of starts since the 49ers acquired him from the Chiefs for a second-round pick. He recorded 6.5 sacks in the 2019 regular season and had a sack in the 2019 postseason, as the 49ers won the conference championship and played in Super Bowl LIV.

But he was on the field for only 22 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps that year.

Ford played his first five seasons with Kansas City, recording 30.5 sacks, 69 quarterback hits, nine forced fumbles, and 36 tackles for loss.

But Ford’s future could be up in the air, as he has a history of back issues. He previously had surgery on his back in 2011 during his time at Auburn and in 2017.

Dee Ford, 49ers agree to terms on restructured two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

