Dee Eskridge suspension stems from February arrest

Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge's agents released a statement on Friday shedding light on why their client was suspended for six games under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to the statement, Eskridge was arrested in February after an incident with his child's mother. Misdemeanor charges were filed and Eskridge entered into an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to complete a course of domestic violence moral recognition therapy.

Eskridge has started that therapy and the charges will be dropped in 12 months as long as he completes it. The statement closes by saying Eskridge "deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL."

Eskridge can play in the preseason and continue to practice with the Seahawks until the first week of the regular season. The Seahawks have a Week Five bye, so Eskridge will be eligible to return for their Week Eight home game against the Browns.