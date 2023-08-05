Dee Eskridge suspension stems from domestic violence arrest in February

On Friday, the 12th Man received a rather unpleasant news update involving Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge. It was announced Eskridge would be suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season due to violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Both the Seahawks and the league were rather mum on what the issue seemed to be. Even head coach Pete Carroll declined to discuss further when asked about the situation, stating they could not talk about it.

However, it appears some clarity has been shed from Eskridge’s agency that represents him. The suspension stems from an arrest from February. The full statement can be read below.

Here's a statement from Dee Eskridge's agency regarding his six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy: pic.twitter.com/PYsI3CW0J1 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 4, 2023

This is an ongoing situation and The Seahawks Wire will update accordingly for any new developments.

____________________________________________________________

Domestic violence is a serious matter. If you or a loved one are experiencing any form of it, please know help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233 and further resources can be found online.

More Seahawks Wire stories

5 takeaways from training camp practice No. 7

Updated Seahawks 90-man roster going into August

JSN among four early standouts from training camp

Should the Seahawks trade for RB Jonathan Taylor?

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire