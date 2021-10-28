Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge has not played since the season opener when he was diagnosed with a concussion against the Colts. Coach Pete Carroll said Eskridge’s vision was affected, and Eskridge spent time in Florida getting help from a specialist.

Eskridge will rejoin the team Thursday.

“He’s flying in tonight,” Carroll said Wednesday, via Curtis Crabtree of 950AM KJR and PFT. “He had a big training in rehab program that he went through in Florida that we thought was necessary. The reports coming out are that he’s in great shape and ready to go; I don’t know what that means until we get on the field. If he’s cleared tomorrow, then we’ll start to get some work from him.

“He did have some issues from the concussion that he had, some visual things that he was working on and that’s what he’s been focusing on. It’s a visual training program that was really specialized for his situation that we wanted to take full advantage of.”

Eskridge missed three games before the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Oct. 7. The rookie has missed the required three games since and can return whenever he’s ready.

Eskridge, a second-round choice, caught two passes for 22 yards in the 12 snaps he played in the opener.

“Really obvious potential to be a factor and a player and a guy that can help us,” Carroll said. “I’ve seen him enough in practice and the work that we’ve done to know that his ability, his explosion, his power, his strength, decision-making, his confidence, his hands, all those things are right on point.”

Dee Eskridge returning Thursday after participating in vision training program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk