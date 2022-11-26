Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge will miss some time with a broken bone in his right hand.

He was injured on a kickoff return when Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum hit Eskridge’s hand.

“He’s got a broken hand of some sort and as a catcher, can’t do much about that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Eskridge, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13.

Eskridge is headed to injured reserve, keeping him out a minimum of four games, but Carroll said it’s “quite possible” Eskridge can return to the roster this season.

Laquon Treadwell, who is on the practice squad, could fill the void in the meantime.

“Anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance. He hasn’t had a shot to do much, but we’ll see how he fits in,” Carroll said.

The Vikings made Treadwell a first-round selection in 2016. He has appeared in 70 career games with the Vikings, Falcons and Jaguars and has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns.

“He seems to be very well-equipped,” Carroll said. “He seems like a pro. He runs his routes really crisply. He’s really attentive about doing a number of things. He can play different positions for us. He’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys and fits in very well.”

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin are Seattle’s top three receiving options. Penny Hart and rookie Dareke Young also are on the active roster.

Dee Eskridge has broken bone in his right hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk