Dedrick Sumpter hired as Chickasaw head football coach

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw High School has turned to Dedrick Sumpter to lead the Chieftains football program. Sumpter was officially approved as the team’s new head coach in a school board meeting Thursday night.

Sumpter spent the last two seasons as Pike County’s offensive coordinator; however, he has strong ties to the Gulf Coast. The B.C. Rain graduate served as Williamson’s head coach for nine seasons and led the Lions to the playoffs five times overall (three in Class 4A, twice in 5A). He also coached at Blount High School in the 2021 season.

Sumpter takes over for Carl Herring who resigned last month after two seasons with the Chieftains. Herring led the team to the Class 2A playoffs in both years at the helm. Sumpter is the sixth coach in Chickasaw history.

This story will be updated.

